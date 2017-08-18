Feds won't respond to petition over payment of fish monitors

The federal government has waived its right to respond to a fishermen's group's petition to the U.S. Supreme Court about a court battle over the cost of fishing monitors.
The monitors are workers who gather data that inform fishing regulations. The government shifted the cost of paying for them to fishermen in some Northeast fisheries last year.
A group of fishermen led by David Goethel of New Hampshire filed a petition with the Supreme Court seeking a review of the case last month. The suit named the U.S. Department of Commerce, which includes the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, which regulates fisheries.
Court filings say the commerce department has waived its right to respond to the filing. Justices will now consider petition.
