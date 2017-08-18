US: Iraqi forces ready for next battle against IS extremists

FILE - In this Feb. 8, 2-17 file photo, U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Stephen Townsend, center, speaks with an Iraqi officer during a tour north of Baghdad, Iraq. Senior U.S. commanders say Iraqi forces are largely set for their next major campaign against Islamic State extremists. Townsend, the top U.S. commander in Iraq, said he sees the Iraqi assault on the IS-held area of Tal Afar “unfolding relatively soon.” Ali Abdul Hassan, File AP Photo