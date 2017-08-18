Judges approve of dune projects, but residents still angry

In this Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017 file photo, sand is eroded away on the beach in Margate N.J. after water from one of three large ponds on the beach was pumped out to sea. On Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017 a federal appeals court refused to halt the project in Margate. Residents named the bacteria-laden water that pooled after a storm "Lake Christie."The dune project resumed in Margate last weekend after a federal judge overruled a state judge's decision to stop it.Margate homeowner Anne Rubin says that the project has made going to the beach like going to a construction site. Wayne Parry, File AP Photo