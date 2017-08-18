More Politics News

DA faces hearing over texting judges, fake Facebook account

By MARK SCOLFORO Associated Press

August 18, 2017 1:22 PM

HARRISBURG, Pa.

The lead prosecutor handling the case against members of a Penn State fraternity charged after a pledge died faces a hearing of her own in front of Pennsylvania's state board that handles complaints about lawyers.

The Disciplinary Board of the Supreme Court this week scheduled the hearing for Nov. 29 to consider whether Centre County District Attorney Stacy Parks Miller committed professional misconduct in texts about cases with judges and by using a fake Facebook account to monitor defendants and their families.

The Office of Disciplinary Counsel's petition for discipline filed in February says Miller contacted judges about cases without informing defense lawyers, and misled the disciplinary council's own investigators.

Parks Miller didn't immediately respond to several messages seeking comment.

