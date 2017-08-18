More Politics News

Recount planned in Sedro-Woolley City Council race

The Associated Press

August 18, 2017 1:19 PM

SEDRO-WOOLLEY, Wash.

With one vote separating two candidates in the primary election for the Sedro-Woolley City Council at-large position, Skagit County Elections Department staff will perform a recount.

The Skagit Valley Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2whnR71 ) that after the final ballots were counted Tuesday, Mary Andersson had 428 votes and Jared Couch had 429.

The recount will be done Monday.

Either Andersson or Couch will advance to face Pola Kelley for the council seat in the Nov. 7 general election.

State law requires a recount if the difference between two candidates is fewer than 150 and 0.25 percent of total votes.

Elections Supervisor David Cunningham says candidates in other primary election races in the county had until 4:30 p.m. Thursday to request recounts, but none did so.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Bannon out days after Trump defended him 0:45

Bannon out days after Trump defended him

Family of woman killed in Charlottesville protest honors her, calls for action at memorial 2:25

Family of woman killed in Charlottesville protest honors her, calls for action at memorial

View More Video