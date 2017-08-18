More Politics News

4 Superior Court judges among 9 nominees for Appeals Court

The Associated Press

August 18, 2017 1:09 PM

PHOENIX

Four Maricopa County Superior Court judges are among nine nominees for two openings on the Phoenix-based division of the Arizona Court of Appeals.

Those nominated by the Commission on Appellate Court Appointments include Superior Court Judges David Gass (gahs), Patricia Starr, Timothy Thomason and Randall Warner. The other nominees are Cassie E. Bray Woo, James B. Morse Jr., Jennifer M. Perkins, Janet S. Weinstein and David D. Weinzweig.

Gass, Woo and Warner are Democrats. Morse, Perkins and Thomason are Republicans. Starr, Weinstein and Weinzweig and independents.

Republican Gov. Doug Ducey will pick two of the nominees to fill vacancies created by the retirements of Judges Donn Kessler and Patricia K. Norris.

The court's Phoenix division hears cases from Apache, Coconino, La Paz, Maricopa, Mohave, Navajo, Yavapai and Yuma counties.

