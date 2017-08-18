More Politics News

Court rules New York had power to deny key pipeline permit

The Associated Press

August 18, 2017 12:48 PM

ALBANY, N.Y.

New York's authority to block construction of a major natural gas pipeline by denying a key permit has been upheld by a federal court.

The U.S. Court of Appeals on Friday rejected the Constitution Pipeline company's argument that the state Department of Environmental Conservation was "arbitrary and capricious" in denying a water quality permit last year.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission approved the 124-mile pipeline from Pennsylvania's shale gas fields to eastern New York in 2014, conditioned on state permits. But New York regulators said the project failed to meet standards to protect streams, wetlands and other water resources.

The project had all its permits in Pennsylvania and had already cleared trees there in preparation for construction.

The pipeline company, Tulsa, Oklahoma-based Williams Cos., says it remains committed to the project.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Family of woman killed in Charlottesville protest honors her, calls for action at memorial 2:25

Family of woman killed in Charlottesville protest honors her, calls for action at memorial
Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence 2:33

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence

View More Video