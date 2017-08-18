Town officials question how police department is run

A Vermont police chief says he stepped down from his position for medical reasons, but documents show he was suspended shortly beforehand amid concerns with how the department was being run.
WCAX-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2vIWill ) Shelburne Chief James Warden was suspended in mid-July. While neither he nor the town gave an official reason, emails between Shelburne Town Manager Joe Colangelo and Warden listed several concerns about the department.
Colangelo described on-duty officers not doing patrols, an unsecured rifle in the chief's office and an officer working without medical clearance.
The town says they reached a separation agreement with Warden weeks after the suspension that allowed him to keep his salary and benefits until January. Warden would also become a consultant.
Warden's daughter says the suspension was unwarranted.
Comments