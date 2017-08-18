Corker: Trump rebuke was duty as respectable public official

U.S. Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn., speaks to the Sevier County Chamber of Commerce in Sevierville, Tenn., on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017. Corker called a man driving into crowd in Charlottesville, Va., "an act of terror," but declined criticize President Donald Trump's comments about the violent weekend clash in which an anti-racist protester was killed. Erik Schelzig AP Photo