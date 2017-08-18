Man mauled by police dog gets $17,500 for excessive force

A Nevada man who says two deputies used excessive force and violated his civil rights by siccing a police dog on him has been awarded $17,500 in an excessive force lawsuit.
The Reno Gazette-Journal reported (http://on.rgj.com/2wgR0Pu ) earlier this week that Eugenio Corona sued the Washoe County deputies in July, claiming they sicced the dog on him after he had already surrendered.
Deputy District Attorney Keith Munro says Washoe County offered to settle the case rather than go to trial in an effort to save taxpayer dollars.
The lawsuit stemmed from a police chase in January when the deputies attempted to arrest Corona on a federal warrant.
Corona led the deputies on a high-speed chase before he crashed, got out of the vehicle and kneeled with his hands on his head.
