The Academy Award-winner, Michael Moore, staring in the one-man show "The Terms of My Surrender," pose for a portrait Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, at the Belasco Theatre in New York. Moore's show frequently targets President Donald Trump and his administration.
Filmmaker Michael Moore thinks humor can win the day

By MARK KENNEDY AP Entertainment Writer

August 18, 2017 11:29 AM

NEW YORK

Things may look bleak for Democrats these days, but Michael Moore thinks he knows how they can get back on top — humor.

The Academy Award-winning director of "Bowling for Columbine" who is currently starring in his one-man Broadway show says wit can be devastating — and points to Melissa McCarthy's "Saturday Night Live" sketches playing a role in the stepping down of White House press secretary Sean Spicer.

Moore has been doing his part in the anti-Donald Trump movement by ridiculing the president, part of what he calls "an unofficial army of comedy out there that is working to bring him down."

