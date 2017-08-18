More Politics News

Conservative values group to host Ohio governor race forum

The Associated Press

August 18, 2017 11:27 AM

COLUMBUS, Ohio

An Ohio-based conservative group plans to host candidates for governor at a candidate forum this fall.

Citizens for Community Values, based in suburban Cincinnati, says both Republican and Democratic candidates have been invited to the Oct. 8 event.

The four GOP candidates — Attorney General Mike DeWine, Secretary of State Jon Husted (HYOO'-sted), Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor and U.S. Rep. Jim Renacci (reh-NAY'-see) — have confirmed.

Democrats plan their own series of debates across the state beginning Sept. 12.

The values group forum will feature 15- to 20-minute individual interviews where candidates can discuss their visions for the state, their faith and various issue positions.

The host will be Frank Luntz, a Fox News analyst and best-selling author.

