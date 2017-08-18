Police: 3 children found dead in Maryland home

Authorities say three children were found dead in a home in the Washington, D.C. suburbs of Maryland.
Jennifer Donelan is a spokeswoman for the Prince George's County Police Department. She told reporters Friday an adult family member found the bodies inside the Clinton home. Donelan said the children had trauma to their bodies.
Donelan says the police are "now in the midst of a major investigation into what happened to these children" and "who killed them."
Donelan said she could not provide information about the ages of the children and whether they are related to one another.
Donelan said that police do not have any suspects in custody. The police department tweeted that it is committed to "make arrest & determine motive."
