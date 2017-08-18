More Politics News

Polish ruling party figure criticized for anti-migrant tweet

The Associated Press

August 18, 2017 11:08 AM

WARSAW, Poland

A prominent member of Poland's ruling party has drawn outrage with a tweet that praised threats and shots fired recently at a rescue ship destined to aid refugees in the Mediterranean Sea.

European Parliament Vice President Ryszard Czarnecki tweeted "At last!!!" in reaction to information that the Libyan coast guard fired shots at a Spanish NGO rescue ship. Libya has stepped up its patrolling activity.

Reaction on Twitter Friday condemned his tweet as promoting violence and negating the Catholic values that the ruling Law and Justice party often invokes.

Poland's government refuses to accept any migrants in the European Union's resettlement plan, causing a conflict with Brussels.

