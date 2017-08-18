More Politics News

Man wounded in shooting involving Kentucky officers

The Associated Press

August 18, 2017 10:12 AM

MAYFIELD, Ky.

Authorities say a man was wounded in a shooting involving police officers in Kentucky.

Police said in a statement that officers from the Mayfield Police Department responded to a report early Friday of an armed man walking along a street. Police say they found a man believed to be the subject in a nearby yard and shortly afterward shots were fired and the man was hit.

Police say 23-year-old Andrew R. Chamberlain, a white male from Hickory, was taken to the hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

Police did not immediately release the names or races of the officers.

