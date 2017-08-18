More Politics News

Police dog finds escaped inmate who buried himself in sand

The Associated Press

August 18, 2017 10:02 AM

VANCOUVER, Wash.

Officials say a police dog tracked down an escaped Clark County inmate who buried himself in sand.

Clark County Sheriff's Office spokesman Sgt. Dave Nelson says police dog Apollo tracked 44-year-old Cory Cunningham after he climbed over the Clark County Jail's work center fence in Vancouver, Washington Thursday afternoon.

Nelson says Apollo and a Clark County sheriff's deputy tracked Cunningham for 45 minutes before finding him nearby.

Nelson says Cunningham had completely buried himself in sand under some bushes.

Cunningham was taken to a hospital for treatment, then back to jail, where he faces escape charges.

