More Politics News

State House speaker to drop donor disclosure ballot measure

The Associated Press

August 18, 2017 9:37 AM

PIERRE, S.D.

South Dakota's House speaker says he doesn't plan to pursue an initiative that would have forced nonprofit advocacy groups to reveal top donors if they make big contributions to ballot question campaigns.

Republican Mark Mickelson said this week that he plans to pull the proposal.

It would have required disclosure of the 50 largest contributors to such groups, including labor organizations, business leagues and social welfare organizations, if they give $25,000 or more in a year to a ballot measure committee.

Mickelson has said it would be helpful for voters to know who is behind different ballot measures. Critics argued that residents have the right to support causes without fear of harassment.

Mickelson is sponsoring two other initiatives that would ban out-of-state contributions for ballot questions and raise tobacco taxes to improve tech school affordability.

