More Politics News

Georgia city won't remove memorial to Confederate dead

The Associated Press

August 18, 2017 9:37 AM

COLUMBUS, Ga.

The mayor of a Georgia city says the city will not remove a memorial to the Civil War dead, after a letter from the local NAACP chapter president asked for the removal of all Confederate symbols.

The Columbus Ledger-Enquirer reports that Columbus NAACP President Tonza Thomas sent an email to Columbus Mayor Teresa Thomlinson on Thursday, following the violent white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Tomlinson replied that her decision rests on her investigation of the memorial before last weekend's events. She says the memorial was erected by family and friends of the dead — not the government — in 1879, prior to the Jim Crow era that saw the construction of many contentious Confederate monuments.

She also said the city doesn't sanction Confederate flags on public property.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Family of woman killed in Charlottesville protest honors her, calls for action at memorial 2:25

Family of woman killed in Charlottesville protest honors her, calls for action at memorial
Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence 2:33

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence

View More Video