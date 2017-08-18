More Politics News

Budgetary delays worsen Alaska's teacher shortage

The Associated Press

August 18, 2017 9:51 AM

ANCHORAGE, Alaska

Budgetary delays by the Alaska Legislature have put the state's schools in a tough situation.

School officials sent layoff notices to nearly 700 teachers at the end of last school year. They were under the impression that statewide education funding was dropping. But six weeks after those notices, the Legislature restored funding to last year's total of $1.3 billion, prompting superintendents throughout the state to ask their slighted teachers to stay.

The Alaska Journal of Commerce reports (http://bit.ly/2xaHBFw ) that as of Tuesday, there were 541 school jobs still open in Alaska with the first day of school less than a week away.

Anchorage Superintendent Deena Bishop said she was able to rehire a majority of the district's 220 laid-off teachers, but still has vacant positions.

