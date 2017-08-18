More Politics News

Counter-protests planned for Boston free speech rally

The Associated Press

August 18, 2017 9:33 AM

BOSTON

Organizers of a counter-protest to what's being called a free speech rally on Boston Common say they expect as many as 20,000 to 30,000 people to join them.

Boston-area leaders of Black Livers Matter said Friday that they don't buy claims that the rally planned for Saturday that is not about white supremacy.

The Boston Free Speech Coalition says its rally Saturday has nothing to do with white nationalism as the Unite the Right in Charlottesville, Virginia last weekend that erupted into violence and left one person dead.

The "Fight Supremacy! Boston Counter-Protest & Resistance Rally" will stage a two-mile march from the Reggie Lewis Track and Athletic Center in Roxbury to the Common.

Another group is planning a separate "Stand for Solidarity" rally on the Statehouse steps near the Common.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Family of woman killed in Charlottesville protest honors her, calls for action at memorial 2:25

Family of woman killed in Charlottesville protest honors her, calls for action at memorial
Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence 2:33

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence

View More Video