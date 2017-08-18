N Carolina lawmakers restart session to address maps, vetoes

North Carolina legislators are restarting their work to pass redrawn General Assembly districts and consider other legislation, including several vetoes by Gov. Roy Cooper.
The House and Senate plans to resume at midday Friday for administrative matters, with actual votes to follow late next week.
In between, redistricting committees will hold public hearings Tuesday at six locations around the state to receive comments on anticipated reworked boundaries for several dozen legislative seats. Republicans face a federal court's Sept. 1 deadline to approve new maps after nearly 30 districts were struck down as illegal gerrymanders.
Legislators must decide whether to override six vetoes by Cooper since late June. Four vetoes had been issued before legislators reconvened for one day Aug. 3, but lawmakers delayed acting on them.
