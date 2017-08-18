More Politics News

Texas woman in ID thefts gets 10 years in Nigeria cars scam

The Associated Press

August 18, 2017 9:20 AM

DALLAS

A Texas woman must serve 10 years in a U.S. prison for her conviction in a $1.2 million stolen identities scam to get tax refunds to buy and ship hundreds of used cars to Nigeria.

LaTonya Carson was sentenced Thursday in Dallas. The Dallas woman was convicted of aggravated identity theft, conspiracy to commit money laundering, money laundering, wire fraud and conspiracy to commit theft of public funds, access device fraud and wire fraud.

Prosecutors say some victims were in prison when their personal information was stolen.

Officials say Carson and others, since 2012, used bogus tax refunds to buy and export nearly 280 vehicles to Nigeria.

Smith Olsola Akin of Plano (PLAY'-noh) pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering and was sentenced Thursday to 11 years in prison.

