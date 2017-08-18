More Politics News

Anchorage gas tax proposed to alleviate property taxes

The Associated Press

August 18, 2017 9:04 AM

ANCHORAGE, Alaska

A group of residents that provides advice to the Anchorage Assembly has come up with a way to alleviate property taxes.

KTUU-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2xarDvd ) the Budget Advisory Commission submitted a proposal on Thursday to put a 10-cent per gallon gasoline tax into effect in Anchorage.

Al Tamagni, chairman of the commission, said the proposed tax would generate about $14 million a year. The commission is recommending that 100 percent of the revenue be used for property tax relief.

Assembly members praised the idea of taxing people who currently freely use city services while passing through, but Amy Demboski was skeptical.

Assemblywoman Demboski says she is worried a property tax could remain in place, leaving residents to continue paying it plus a gas tax.

