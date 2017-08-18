More Politics News

Seattle Mayor: Take down Confederate memorial, Lenin statue

The Associated Press

August 18, 2017 10:00 AM

SEATTLE

The Seattle Mayor has called for a monument to Confederate soldiers at a city cemetery and a statue of Vladimir Lenin in the Fremont neighborhood to be taken down.

In a statement to KING-TV Thursday (https://goo.gl/GoNbzW) Mayor Ed Murray says they represent "historic injustices" and that their existence causes pain among those "who have been impacted by these atrocities." He also said they are symbols of hate, racism and violence.

The monument and statue are on private property.

Murray's statement is stronger than a previous response where he expressed concerns about the Confederate monument to the operator of the cemetery.

Lake View Cemetery closed Wednesday after receiving threats about the monument and said it would remain closed until Monday "due to the controversy over Confederate memorials."

