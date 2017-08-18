The Latest: New Confederate monument slated for Alabama

The Latest on developments related to a violent white-nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia (all times local):
___
8:30 a.m.
As cities across the country tear down statues of Confederate leaders, a new Confederate monument is slated to be unveiled in Alabama.
Jimmy Hill is commander of the Alabama division of the Sons of Confederate Veterans. He tells AL.com that the memorial to "unknown Confederate soldiers" will be unveiled at 2 p.m. on Aug. 27 in a Confederate memorial park about 50 miles (80 kilometers) south of Montgomery in an unincorporated area of Crenshaw County. He says the unveiling is open to the public.
Dedicated in May 2015, the memorial park is open to the public, though it's located on private land owned by Sons of Confederate Veterans member David Coggins.
Hill says the date of the unveiling was selected five months ago.
___
8 a.m.
The mother of a woman who was killed while protesting a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, says she won't talk to President Donald Trump because of comments he made after her daughter's death.
Speaking Friday on ABC's "Good Morning America," Susan Bro said she initially missed the first few calls to her from the White House. But she now says she won't talk to the president after a news conference in which Trump equated violence by white supremacists at the rally with violence by those protesting the rally.
Bro's daughter, 32-year-old Heather Heyer, was killed and 19 others were injured when a driver rammed a car into a crowd of demonstrators last Saturday. An Ohio man, James Alex Fields Jr., has been arrested and charged with murder and other offenses.
