In this photo taken Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks during an election campaign event in Annaberg-Buchholz, eastern Germany. Merkel, running for re-election next month, said she won’t avoid eastern Germany despite coming in for renewed public heckling at a campaign rally there. Merkel was greeted with whistles and shouts of “get lost” at stump stops in the eastern states of Saxony and Thuringia on Thursday.
In this photo taken Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks during an election campaign event in Annaberg-Buchholz, eastern Germany. Merkel, running for re-election next month, said she won’t avoid eastern Germany despite coming in for renewed public heckling at a campaign rally there. Merkel was greeted with whistles and shouts of “get lost” at stump stops in the eastern states of Saxony and Thuringia on Thursday. dpa via AP Sebastian Kahnert
In this photo taken Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks during an election campaign event in Annaberg-Buchholz, eastern Germany. Merkel, running for re-election next month, said she won’t avoid eastern Germany despite coming in for renewed public heckling at a campaign rally there. Merkel was greeted with whistles and shouts of “get lost” at stump stops in the eastern states of Saxony and Thuringia on Thursday. dpa via AP Sebastian Kahnert

More Politics News

Merkel says she won't avoid eastern Germany despite hecklers

The Associated Press

August 18, 2017 8:25 AM

BERLIN

Angela Merkel, running for re-election next month, says she won't avoid eastern Germany despite encountering renewed public heckling at a campaign rally there.

Merkel was greeted with whistles and shouts of "get lost" at campaign stops in the eastern states of Saxony and Thuringia on Thursday.

The incidents recalled scenes in the eastern town of Heidenau two years ago, when protesters screamed abuse at Merkel for allowing hundreds of thousands of refugees to come to Germany.

Merkel told reporters Friday at an election event in Berlin that she enjoys campaigning everywhere "and I think it's particularly important that we go to those places where democracy needs to be fought for."

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Family of woman killed in Charlottesville protest honors her, calls for action at memorial 2:25

Family of woman killed in Charlottesville protest honors her, calls for action at memorial
Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence 2:33

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence

View More Video