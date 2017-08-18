Vermont GOP Governor says Trump 'fanned the flame' of hate

Vermont's Republican governor says President Donald Trump "fanned the flame" of hate with his comments equating Nazis and white supremacists with people who were protesting against them in Charlottesville, Virginia, over the weekend.
In a statement issued Thursday, Gov. Phil Scott said there was no circumstance where any public official should equate the hate speech of Nazi's and white supremacists with the protests of Americans who confront them.
He issued a statement on Saturday condemning the violence in Charlottesville, but issued a second statement because he's been asked about it repeatedly.
Scott says leaders "must speak out against racism and fascism in any form, at any scale, at any time."
Scott said that hatred, racism and bigotry can be extinguished with a public commitment to moral and democratic values.
