Minneapolis City Council to vote on new police chief

The Minneapolis City Council is voting on naming a new police chief in the wake of last month's fatal shooting of an unarmed Australian woman by an officer responding to a call.
Council members will consider Friday whether Acting Chief Medaria Arradondo (meh-DAIR'-ee-uh air-ah-DON'-do) should take on the job permanently. If approved, he would be the first African-American police chief in Minnesota's largest city. He is a 28-year veteran of the department.
The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Arradondo would serve through January 2019, which is the remainder of the term of former Chief Janee Harteau (juh-NAY' har-TOH'). Harteau resigned after the July 15 shooting of Justine Damond, who had called 911 to report a possible sexual assault.
