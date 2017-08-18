More Politics News

Minneapolis City Council to vote on new police chief

The Associated Press

August 18, 2017 8:14 AM

MINNEAPOLIS

The Minneapolis City Council is voting on naming a new police chief in the wake of last month's fatal shooting of an unarmed Australian woman by an officer responding to a call.

Council members will consider Friday whether Acting Chief Medaria Arradondo (meh-DAIR'-ee-uh air-ah-DON'-do) should take on the job permanently. If approved, he would be the first African-American police chief in Minnesota's largest city. He is a 28-year veteran of the department.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Arradondo would serve through January 2019, which is the remainder of the term of former Chief Janee Harteau (juh-NAY' har-TOH'). Harteau resigned after the July 15 shooting of Justine Damond, who had called 911 to report a possible sexual assault.

