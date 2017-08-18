FILE - In this April 29, 2017, file photo, Steve Bannon, chief White House strategist to President Donald Trump is seen in Harrisburg, Pa. Bannon says there’s no military solution to North Korea’s threats and says the U.S. is losing the economic race against China.
FILE - In this April 29, 2017, file photo, Steve Bannon, chief White House strategist to President Donald Trump is seen in Harrisburg, Pa. Bannon says there’s no military solution to North Korea’s threats and says the U.S. is losing the economic race against China. Carolyn Kaster, File AP Photo
FILE - In this April 29, 2017, file photo, Steve Bannon, chief White House strategist to President Donald Trump is seen in Harrisburg, Pa. Bannon says there’s no military solution to North Korea’s threats and says the U.S. is losing the economic race against China. Carolyn Kaster, File AP Photo

More Politics News

Skeptics dismiss Bannon's call for economic war with China

By MATTHEW PENNINGTON and PAUL WISEMAN Associated Press

August 18, 2017 3:35 AM

WASHINGTON

Advocates of a measured approach by the U.S. in dealing with China as an economic rival are dismissing White House adviser Steve Bannon's call for economic war.

In an interview with the magazine The American Prospect, Bannon says the U.S. should be "maniacally focused" on a confrontation with China over who will be the global leader over the next two to three decades.

That view puts Bannon far outside the mainstream of those considering how the U.S. and China should manage differences on trade and security.

A Seattle trade attorney, William Perry, says Bannon's view is too simplistic and arrogant. A former U.S. Treasury and World Bank official now at the Brookings Institution, David Dollar, says the notion that China will give in if the U.S. imposes tariffs is wrong.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Family of woman killed in Charlottesville protest honors her, calls for action at memorial 2:25

Family of woman killed in Charlottesville protest honors her, calls for action at memorial
Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence 2:33

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence

View More Video