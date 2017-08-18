Clearing Iraqi cities of explosives may take decades

FILE- In this March 22, 2017, file photo, a Federal Police stands next to unexploded bombs left by Islamic State group militants on the western side of Mosul, Iraq. On Thursday, Aug. 17, the top U.S. commander in Iraq said for the first time that the American military will help contractors and other officials locate unexploded bombs dropped by the coalition. U.S. Embassy officials have asked the coalition to declassify grid coordinates for bombs dropped in Iraq to help clear the explosives. The coalition's unexploded bombs are only a small part of Mosul's problems. The bulk of the explosives have been hidden by IS fighters to be triggered by the slightest movement, even picking up a seemingly innocent children's toy, lifting a vacuum cleaner, or opening an oven door. Felipe Dana, File AP Photo