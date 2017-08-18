Police officers stand near a statue of the late Philadelphia Mayor Frank Rizzo, who also served as the city's police commissioner, outside the Municipal Services Building in Philadelphia, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017. The statue was hit with raw eggs and surrounded with barricades.
'Black power' painted on Rizzo statue after call for removal

The Associated Press

August 18, 2017 2:15 AM

PHILADELPHIA

Philadelphia police are investigating after the phrase "black power" was found scrawled across the statue of an ex-mayor in the wake of a call for its removal.

The message was discovered late Thursday, sprayed in white paint on the bronze statue of Frank Rizzo, a former mayor and police commissioner who critics say reigned over the city when police brutality was the accepted norm.

Earlier this week, Councilwoman Helen Gym said on Twitter that the statue should be removed, and Mayor Jim Kenney, a fellow Democrat, said it was time to discuss its future.

On Wednesday a man from Maplewood, New Jersey, was charged with disorderly conduct for throwing eggs at the statue.

Rizzo's son told KYW-TV Tuesday that his father was a fair person who treated people equally regardless of race.

