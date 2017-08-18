More Politics News

Mississippi Supreme Court suspends judge for misconduct

The Associated Press

August 18, 2017 1:15 AM

JACKSON, Miss.

A judge in Mississippi will be suspended for ordering a man to serve six months in a work center on a case that was appealed and resolved nearly 20 years prior.

Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports the state Supreme Court issued findings Thursday agreeing with a state commission that said the judge should be sanctioned. The commission said in October 2016 that Lee County Justice Court Judge John Hoyt Sheffield engaged in judicial misconduct.

Sheffield's April 2013 order was for a man he'd also sentenced in May 1996, both on DUI charges. Sheffield was found to no longer have jurisdiction when he ordered the man serve the original sentence.

He'll be suspended for 120 days without pay, publicly reprimanded, fined $3,000 and assessed court costs of nearly the same amount.

