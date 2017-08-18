More Politics News

Voter registration deadline looms for September primaries

The Associated Press

August 18, 2017 12:21 AM

ALBANY, N.Y.

Time is running out to register to vote in next month's political primaries.

The state Board of Elections says New Yorkers must register by the end of the day Friday to vote for the Sept. 12 primaries for state and local offices. Mail-in registration forms must be postmarked by midnight.

People with a driver's license, permit or non-driver ID card can submit voter registration information online at the MyDMV site . There are also forms at most state and federal government offices, or they can be downloaded from the Board of Elections .

