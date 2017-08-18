More Politics News

Senators: Federal purchase to help NY concord grape growers

The Associated Press

August 18, 2017 12:17 AM

ALBANY, N.Y.

Concord grape growers in New York are getting a boost from the federal government, with the U.S. Department of Agriculture planning to buy juice for nutrition programs.

Sens. Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand say the USDA will use up to $18 million to purchase surplus grape juice, which will help stabilize prices farmers receive.

The senators say the purchase is good news for growers in the Finger Lakes, western New York and central New York. Purchases of concord grape juice have helped stabilize their market in the past.

The USDA uses Section 32 funds to purchase agricultural products that are used in nutrition assistance programs such as the school lunch program.

