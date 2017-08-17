Navy awards contract for future Marine base on Guam

The U.S. Navy has awarded a contract for utility construction and site improvements for a future Marine Corps base on Guam.
The Friday announcement comes amid heightened tensions between North Korea and the U.S. just days after the North considered a preemptive missile strike on the strategically important U.S. territory of Guam.
The Navy said the $164.9 million Japanese-funded contract was awarded in support of an international agreement between the U.S. and Japan. The relocation of Marines to the island has been in the works for over a decade.
The contract includes construction of utilities, roads and infrastructure as well as removal of unexploded ordnance and munitions.
