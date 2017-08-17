More Politics News

Navy awards contract for future Marine base on Guam

By BRIAN SKOLOFF The Associated Press

August 17, 2017 9:52 PM

HAGATNA, Guam

The U.S. Navy has awarded a contract for utility construction and site improvements for a future Marine Corps base on Guam.

The Friday announcement comes amid heightened tensions between North Korea and the U.S. just days after the North considered a preemptive missile strike on the strategically important U.S. territory of Guam.

The Navy said the $164.9 million Japanese-funded contract was awarded in support of an international agreement between the U.S. and Japan. The relocation of Marines to the island has been in the works for over a decade.

The contract includes construction of utilities, roads and infrastructure as well as removal of unexploded ordnance and munitions.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Family of woman killed in Charlottesville protest honors her, calls for action at memorial 2:25

Family of woman killed in Charlottesville protest honors her, calls for action at memorial
Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence 2:33

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence

View More Video