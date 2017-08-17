157 people killed by police in California in 2016

California's attorney general says 157 people died during encounters with police in the state last year.
A report released Thursday by Attorney General Xavier Becerra (HAH-vee-are Bah-sehr'-ah) marks the first time California has publicly released statewide statistics on police use of force.
The report said there were 782 incidents in 2016 where a police officer used force that resulted in serious injury or death.
Forty-two percent of the civilians involved were Hispanic and nearly 20 percent were black.
More than half of the officers involved were white.
A state law requires California police departments to report the data to the state attorney general's office. Though some departments already tracked such data on their own, many did not.
