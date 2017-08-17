Liberal hero Noam Chomsky joins University of Arizona staff

FILE - In this Oct. 20, 2012, file photo. Jewish-American scholar and activist Noam Chomsky stands during a press conference to support the Gaza-bound flotilla in the port of Gaza City. Chomsky is joining the faculty of the University of Arizona this month and will start teaching part-time in 2018. The 88-year-old professor has been a regular guest speaker and has taught at the school for the past five years. Hatem Moussa, File AP Photo