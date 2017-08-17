The Latest: Jury done for the week in Bundy standoff trial

FILE - In this April 12, 2017, file photo, Marie Ries, center, marches with others in support of defendants on trial in federal court in Las Vegas. A federal jury in Las Vegas that heard five weeks of prosecution testimony is deliberating the fate of four men accused of wielding assault weapons against federal agents in a 2014 standoff near Nevada anti-government figure Cliven Bundy's ranch. John Locher, File AP Photo