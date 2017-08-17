Governor declares storm disaster for 3 western counties

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum has declared a severe summer storm disaster for Bowman, Dunn and Slope counties. Burgum is also asking the Federal Emergency Management Agency for additional time to request a major disaster declaration.
On July 20 and 21, a series of severe thunderstorms in western North Dakota produced large hail and wind gusts of up to 73 mph, toppling power lines, causing significant damage to farm and ranch buildings, endangering livestock and damaging or destroying equipment.
The storm caused substantial damage for member-owned rural electric cooperatives and compounded problems for farmers and ranchers in those three counties. Producers are expected to suffer major losses because of extreme and exceptional drought conditions.
The declaration directs state officials to coordinate with federal agencies to make recovery programs available.
Comments