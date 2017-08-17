Man who assaulted Dona Ana County deputy gets prison term

A Chaparral man has been sentenced to nearly 2 ½ years in prison for assaulting a Dona Ana County Sheriff's deputy in 2015.
Prosecutors say 23-year-old Zachary Cadena was convicted four months ago by a Las Cruces jury of battery upon a peace officer and resisting, evading or obstructing an officer.
They say battery upon a peace officer is a fourth-degree felony while the resisting charge is a misdemeanor.
However, a judge imposed the maximum prison sentence on both counts.
The sheriff's deputy says Cadena resisted arrest when he was trying to handcuff him for disorderly conduct in September 2015.
The deputy was struck several times during the scuffle and had to deploy his stun gun to subdue Cadena.
The incident was partially captured on video from the deputy's vehicle.
