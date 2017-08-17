More Politics News

Guatemalan immigrant seeks sanctuary in Manhattan church

The Associated Press

August 17, 2017 7:16 PM

NEW YORK

A Guatemalan immigrant with no authorization to live in the U.S. is entering a church in Manhattan with her three children to seek refuge from immigration authorities.

Amanda Morales says she decided to seek sanctuary instead of showing up to her Thursday morning appointment with Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

She has lived in the U.S. illegally since 2004. Her children are all U.S. citizens.

Morales says ICE told her at her last appointment that she would be deported and that she needed to buy a one-way plane ticket to Guatemala.

She announced her decision Thursday at Holyrood Church, where she was flanked by city officials who said she would be living there until her case is resolved.

An ICE spokeswoman in New York declined to comment on the case.

