Correction: Congressional General story

In a story Aug. 17 about U.S. Rep. Trent Kelly, The Associated Press reported erroneously that Kelly was sure to be promoted to brigadier general. Lt. Col Christian Patterson, a spokesman for the Mississippi National Guard, says Kelly has received a certificate making him eligible to be promoted within the next two years, but his promotion is not guaranteed.
A corrected version of the story is below:
TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — One of Mississippi's members of Congress could get a new title — general.
WTVA-TV reports that U.S. Rep. Trent Kelly, a Republican who has represented northeast Mississippi's 1st Congressional District since 2015, could be promoted to brigadier general.
Now a colonel, Kelly formerly commanded the Vicksburg-based 168th Engineer Brigade. He's now assigned to the Mississippi National Guard's joint force headquarters in Jackson.
Lt. Col Christian Patterson, a spokesman for the Mississippi National Guard, says Kelly has received a certificate from the U.S. Senate making him eligible to be promoted within the next two years.
The 51-year-old Kelly completed three tours of duty in the Middle East. He was district attorney for seven northeast Mississippi counties before being elected to Congress.
