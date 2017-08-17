Senior officer on damaged ship to be relieved of command

FILE- This June 17, 2017 file photo shows the damaged USS Fitzgerald near the U.S. Naval base in Yokosuka, southwest of Tokyo. The Navy says the commanding officer of a warship that lost seven sailors in a collision off the coast of Japan will be relieved of command, and nearly a dozen other sailors face punishment. Adm. William Moran, the No. 2 Navy officer, told reporters at the Pentagon on Thursday, Aug. 17, that the actions are to be taken shortly, although the Navy’s investigation into how and why the USS Fitzgerald collided with the container ship in June has not yet been completed. Eugene Hoshiko, File AP Photo