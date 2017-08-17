More Politics News

Wolf's insurance chief to take over at human services agency

The Associated Press

August 17, 2017 5:46 PM

HARRISBURG, Pa.

Gov. Tom Wolf will nominate his insurance commissioner, Teresa Miller, to lead Pennsylvania's Department of Human Services while he waits to see whether lawmakers will approve its merger with the Department of Health.

Wolf made the announcement in an email to employees Thursday, and said the change in duties takes effect Monday. Wolf's current human services secretary, Ted Dallas, is on medical leave. Wolf's office says Dallas will take an advisory role to the governor when he returns to work.

Wolf had proposed merging three other agencies with the Department of Human Services and tapped Miller to lead it, should lawmakers approve it. However, lawmakers are instead considering the two-agency merger.

Wolf will nominate Miller's chief of staff, 29-year-old Jessica Altman, to head the Department of Insurance.

