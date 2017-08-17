More Politics News

Ex-San Bernardino officer wounded in terror shootout honored

The Associated Press

August 17, 2017 5:40 PM

BEAUMONT, Calif.

A former San Bernardino police officer who was wounded in a shootout with terrorists after a deadly attack two years ago has received the Congressional Badge of Bravery.

KABC-TV (http://bit.ly/2wkQGOS ) says Officer Nicholas Koahou was honored Thursday at a ceremony in Beaumont.

Koahou was shot in the leg while trying to help sheriff's deputy who was pinned down in a shootout with Syed Farook and his wife, Tashfee Malik. The couple shot and killed 14 people and wounded 22 others before dying in the shootout.

Koahou says he ran to the deputy's aid because he didn't want to see somebody die in front of him.

Koahou is now an officer with the Redlands Police Department.

