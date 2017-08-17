Illinois conservative group's cartoon sparks racial clash

In this May, 31, 2017 file photo, Rep. Christian Mitchell, D-Chicago, speaks on the House floor at the Capitol in Springfield, Ill. A political cartoon circulated by a conservative Illinois think tank with ties to Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner has triggered accusations of racism and insensitivity. The rendering depicted a black school child from Chicago begging for money from a cigar-smoking white man in a suit. "There is a way to make a policy point that's legitimate, but not in a way that caricatures African Americans and provokes a dark history," said Mitchell. The State Journal-Register via AP Rich Saal