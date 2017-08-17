Appeals court tosses $491M jury award in funeral fraud case

A federal appellate court has thrown out a $491 million jury award involving a prearranged funeral services fraud perpetrated by a suburban St. Louis company.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the 8th U.S. Court of Appeals ruled Thursday that the case decided in 2015 shouldn't have been decided by a jury. That's because any claims should have been governed by trust law, not tort law, and only for damages allowed by trust law.
The court said those alleged damages it estimated to be about $66 million should be limited to claims in Missouri from 1998 to 2004.
A federal jury awarded the damages in a lawsuit brought against a bank and a company whose officials were accused of taking for their personal enrichment money from pre-arranged funeral contracts.
