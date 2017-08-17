Judge commented on women's looks, called men 'little boys'

A San Diego judge has called an adult man a "little boy" in his courtroom, repeatedly noted the physical attractiveness of female attorneys and spoken to litigants in Spanish based on their surnames.
San Diego County Superior Court Judge Gary G. Kreep was charged with 29 acts of judicial misconduct by California's Commission on Judicial Performance. The watchdog agency Thursday issued a "severe public censure" of Kreep.
The commission said the number of incidents of misconduct and Kreep's failure to acknowledge them warrant removal from the bench. But the watchdog agency says it did not go that far because Kreep's behavior has improved after his first year on the bench.
Kreep's attorneys did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
