GOP senator says Trump hasn't shown stability, competence

U.S. Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn., takes questions from attendees at the Rotary Club of Chattanooga, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, at the Chattanooga, Tenn., Convention Center. Corker delivered a blistering rebuke of President Donald Trump, saying he’s not yet demonstrated the stability or competence that’s required for an American president to succeed. Chattanooga Times Free Press via AP Tim Barber