Florida governor dines with Trump as others keep distant

By BRENDAN FARRINGTON Associated Press

August 17, 2017 4:06 PM

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

Some Florida Republicans are condemning President Donald Trump's reaction to events in Charlottesville, Virginia. Others are tiptoeing around the issue, or remaining silent.

Florida's governor meanwhile, went on a lunch date with him.

Republican Gov. Rick Scott dined with Trump at his New Jersey golf club on Thursday, as the president continues to draw criticism for saying both protesters and counter-protesters were to blame for violence at a white nationalist rally that turned deadly. Trump also said that the group of white supremacists, Ku Klux Klan members and neo-Nazis included some "very fine people." Trump's comments were the last straw for executives on a presidential business council, who voted to disband.

And Trump added to the debate Thursday, by criticizing people who want to remove Confederate monuments.

But a spokesman for Scott, John Tupps, said the subject of Charlottesville and Confederate monuments never came up during their lunch.

